Independent Research Reiterates “€10.00” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM)

Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on PSM. Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.71 ($14.95).

Shares of PSM opened at €12.52 ($14.73) on Thursday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 1-year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 1-year high of €14.33 ($16.85). The company has a 50-day moving average of €11.17 and a 200 day moving average of €10.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

