Insider Buying: finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) Insider Buys £21,933.72 in Stock

finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) (LON:FCAP) insider Richard Charles Snow bought 95,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 23 ($0.30) per share, for a total transaction of £21,933.72 ($28,656.55).

Shares of finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L) stock opened at GBX 22.80 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. finnCap Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 24.63 ($0.32). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 20.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 20.48.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s previous dividend of $0.42. finnCap Group plc (FCAP.L)’s payout ratio is 2.00%.

finnCap Group plc provides various financial services to various growth companies in the United Kingdom. It offers corporate financing, equity capital markets and corporate broking, mergers and acquisitions, IPO, financial advisory, research, dual-track, sales trading and market making, private fundraising, sell-side advisory, buy-side advisory, and debt advisory services, as well as engages in the equity sale, and institutional stockbroking activities.

