Insider Buying: Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Acquires $99,990.00 in Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Director Jack R. Lazar bought 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,780. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

REZI stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.72 and a 12 month high of $19.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Resideo Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Roth Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised shares of Resideo Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,627,000 after acquiring an additional 145,581 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,173,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,909,000 after acquiring an additional 228,800 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 1,598,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,568,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 141,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions primarily in residential environments in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution. It offers home products, services, and technologies, including temperature and humidity control, water, air, and software solutions; and residential thermal solutions, such as boiler products, storage gas water heating solutions, ducted solutions, and thermal adjacency solutions.

