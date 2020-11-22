Insider Buying: Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) Director Purchases $100,800.00 in Stock

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:SFT) Director Victoria Mcinnis purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.72 per share, for a total transaction of $100,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shift Technologies stock opened at $6.59 on Friday. Shift Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.40 and a twelve month high of $14.91.
Shift Technologies (NYSE:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.47).
Shift Technologies Company Profile
There is no company description available for Shift Technologies, Inc.
