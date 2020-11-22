Insider Buying: Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Acquires $50,088.00 in Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director John R. Mccarthy bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $50,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,629.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
WSTG opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.
About Wayside Technology Group
Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend segments. The Lifeboat Distribution segment supplies technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators.
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.