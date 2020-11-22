Insider Buying: Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director Acquires $50,088.00 in Stock

Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) Director John R. Mccarthy bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $50,088.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,629.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

WSTG opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.91. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.52 and a 1-year high of $26.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.86.

Get Wayside Technology Group alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSTG. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 17.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the third quarter valued at $277,000. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 37,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayside Technology Group in the second quarter valued at $896,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 12.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 38.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through the Lifeboat Distribution and TechXtend segments. The Lifeboat Distribution segment supplies technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Wayside Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayside Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.