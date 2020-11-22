Insider Selling: Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Sells $34,892.55 in Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 14th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 276.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after buying an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

