Insider Selling: Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Sells $34,892.55 in Stock

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jean-Frederic Viret also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 14th, Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00.
Shares of NASDAQ CHRS opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.70. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.86 and a twelve month high of $23.03.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Coherus BioSciences by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after purchasing an additional 61,554 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 276.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after buying an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Coherus BioSciences in the third quarter worth approximately $245,000.
Coherus BioSciences Company Profile
Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.
