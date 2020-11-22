Insider Selling: Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Sells $32,980.00 in Stock

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $84.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.36. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $51.82 and a 1-year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 0.69.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COLM. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 3.6% in the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 25,573 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLM. TheStreet lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

