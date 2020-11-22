Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $47,530.00 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of DK opened at $13.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $968.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $37.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.68.

Get Delek US alerts:

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DK. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DK. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 130.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 39,340 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 30.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 47.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Delek US by 32.7% in the second quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 515,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.