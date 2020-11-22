Insider Selling: Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Sells $22,703.75 in Stock

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) CFO Brian J. Sereda sold 11,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total transaction of $22,703.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $578,079.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Energous stock opened at $1.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.73. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.58.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Energous had a negative return on equity of 171.68% and a negative net margin of 13,071.48%. Equities analysts expect that Energous Co. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WATT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energous in the second quarter worth $192,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Energous by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 769,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 56,701 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Energous by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 45,807 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 41,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Energous by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

About Energous

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

See Also: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.