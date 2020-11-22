Insider Selling: Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Insider Sells $31,246.38 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) insider Richard A. Novak sold 1,101 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $31,246.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:FHI opened at $26.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.43. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $38.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at about $3,474,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,787,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,346,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,616,000. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FHI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Federated Hermes from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.17.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

