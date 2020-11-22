Insider Selling: Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Insider Sells $48,270.11 in Stock

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.09, for a total value of $48,270.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,867.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Mark R. Vondrasek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 18th, Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total value of $171,291.12.

NYSE H opened at $69.03 on Friday. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $94.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.95.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $283,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 4.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% in the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,166,000 after purchasing an additional 926,711 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 147.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the third quarter worth $219,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

