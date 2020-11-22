Insider Selling: Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Sells $180,373.30 in Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $180,373.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,495.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MWA opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.18. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $12.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $265.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th were given a $0.055 dividend. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.07%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Mueller Water Products in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 69.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,175,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,840,000 after acquiring an additional 888,715 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,478,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,859,000 after acquiring an additional 72,245 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 15.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Water Products during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 42.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 245,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 73,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

