Insider Selling: Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Sells $215,761.14 in Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) EVP Teresa Parker sold 2,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $215,761.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NTRS opened at $91.39 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $110.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 42.23%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Northern Trust from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 21.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,481,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,545,700,000 after buying an additional 3,501,094 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,937,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $391,727,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 9.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,412,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $188,138,000 after buying an additional 203,746 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 41.7% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,251,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,619,000 after buying an additional 662,049 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,138,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,660,000 after buying an additional 17,612 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

