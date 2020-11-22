Insider Selling: Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Senior Officer Sells C$43,200.00 in Stock

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO) Senior Officer Michael David Kicis sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total value of C$43,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 319,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$114,948.

TLO stock opened at C$0.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.49. Talon Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.08 and a 52-week high of C$0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22.

Talon Metals Company Profile

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

