Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Sells $51,800.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of TTMI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.
About TTM Technologies
TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.
