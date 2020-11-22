Insider Selling: TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP Sells $51,800.00 in Stock

TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) SVP William Kent Hardwick sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,519.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of TTMI opened at $12.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.79. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.20. TTM Technologies had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 9.30%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TTMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on TTM Technologies from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Monday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on TTM Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTM Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

About TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, PCB and E-M Solutions. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, and electro-mechanical solutions, including conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

