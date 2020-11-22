Insider Selling: Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Sells $23,042.88 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Robert J. Bishop sold 1,524 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $23,042.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at $403,734.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Unifi stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.10. The company has a market capitalization of $286.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.04. Unifi, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.56. Unifi had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in Unifi during the 1st quarter worth $1,262,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unifi by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Unifi by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 518,853 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 24,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

