Insider Selling: World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Sells $45,450.00 in Stock

World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $45,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $899,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

INT opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.52 and its 200 day moving average is $24.39. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. World Fuel Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in World Fuel Services by 1,524.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 520,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,038,000 after buying an additional 488,840 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 441.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 480,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,174,000 after acquiring an additional 391,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 154.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 558,462 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 338,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 29.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 951,448 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after acquiring an additional 214,995 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 164.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 316,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,882,000 after acquiring an additional 196,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INT shares. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S.

Featured Article: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.