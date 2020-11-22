Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Sells $21,840.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $21,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,831,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NTLA opened at $32.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.18 and a twelve month high of $35.54.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.95 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 228.87% and a negative return on equity of 40.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Summer Street started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTLA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $53,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 27.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.