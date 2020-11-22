Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) (LON:ICP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,637.60 ($21.40).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

In other news, insider Davies of Abersoch bought 3,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,202 ($15.70) per share, with a total value of £37,622.60 ($49,154.17).

ICP stock opened at GBX 1,685.66 ($22.02) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 44.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,343.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,296.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 452 ($5.91) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,896 ($24.77).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Intermediate Capital Group plc (ICP.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.74%.

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

