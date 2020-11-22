Interzone Trading Down 14.3% Over Last 7 Days (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 22nd. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Interzone has a market cap of $233.00 and $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18,061.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.04 or 0.02923483 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.88 or 0.00453331 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.01562886 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.00677591 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007115 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.23 or 0.00372241 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00033158 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00106453 BTC.

Interzone Profile

ITZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . The official website for Interzone is www.interzone.pw

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interzone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

