Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $227.01

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) (LON:IVI)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.01 and traded as high as $241.45. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L) shares last traded at $240.00, with a volume of 69,879 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $129.74 million and a P/E ratio of -4.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 227.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -19.49%.

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by INVESCO Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

