IoTeX (IOTX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $8.75 Million

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000042 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Bilaxy, Gate.io and Coineal. During the last week, IoTeX has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. IoTeX has a total market cap of $72.90 million and $8.75 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00079479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00022810 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.53 or 0.00373877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $522.66 or 0.02893714 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00026616 BTC.

About IoTeX

IOTX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,652,224,442 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io

IoTeX Token Trading

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Gate.io, Coineal, Kucoin, Bilaxy and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

