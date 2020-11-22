IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) Plans $3.57 Variable Dividend

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) announced a Variable dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 3.571 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 25.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has decreased its dividend payment by 66.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a dividend payout ratio of 216.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect IRSA Propiedades Comerciales to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 654.2%.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $456.44 million, a PE ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.41. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a negative return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 185.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

