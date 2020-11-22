IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) to Issue Variable Dividend of $3.57

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales S.A. (NASDAQ:IRCP) declared a Variable dividend on Friday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 3.571 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a yield of 25.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has decreased its dividend by 66.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a payout ratio of 216.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect IRSA Propiedades Comerciales to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $7.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 654.2%.

Shares of IRCP opened at $14.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.41. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales has a 52 week low of $5.06 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales (NASDAQ:IRCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.11 million during the quarter. IRSA Propiedades Comerciales had a net margin of 185.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, research analysts forecast that IRSA Propiedades Comerciales will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BidaskClub upgraded IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered IRSA Propiedades Comerciales from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

About IRSA Propiedades Comerciales

IRSA Propiedades Comerciales SA operates as an investment arm of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones SA Alto Palermo SA engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, leasing, management, and operation of shopping centers, as well as residential and commercial complexes in Argentina. As of June 30, 2007, it owned and operated ten shopping centers covering a total of 264,995 square meters in Argentina, including six in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area and four in the provinces of Cordoba, Mendoza, Salta, and Santa Fe; and a condominium called Torres de Abasto located in front of the Abasto Shopping Center in Buenos Aires.

