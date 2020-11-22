iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 12,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 47,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $66.39 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.37.

