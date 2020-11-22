iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 55.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,711.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,154,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,542,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,670 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,638,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,404,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,096,000 after buying an additional 1,556,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 295.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,684,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,383,000 after buying an additional 1,259,036 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.85.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.