iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (XIU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on November 30th

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) (TSE:XIU) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Shares of TSE:XIU opened at C$25.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$24.17. iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF has a 52-week low of C$17.23 and a 52-week high of C$27.05.

Get iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) alerts:

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) Company Profile

iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by replicating, to the extent possible, the performance of the S&P/TSX 60 Index through investments in the constituent issuers of such index, net of expenses. The Index is comprised of 60 of the largest (by market capitalization) and liquid securities listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), selected by Standard & Poor’s (S&P) using its industrial classifications and guidelines for evaluating issuer capitalization, liquidity and fundamentals.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (XIU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.