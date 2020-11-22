iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

