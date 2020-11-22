IWG plc (IWG.L)’s (IWG) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

IWG opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.65) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 286.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 268.87. IWG plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15). The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

In other IWG plc (IWG.L) news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total value of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

About IWG plc (IWG.L)

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

