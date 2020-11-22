J Kevin Willis Sells 2,202 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ashland Global stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.