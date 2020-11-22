J Kevin Willis Sells 2,202 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Stock

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ashland Global stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.88 and a 12-month high of $83.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.25.
Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 725.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 12.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the second quarter worth approximately $1,222,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 30.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.40.
Ashland Global Company Profile
Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.
