Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stake Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,596 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 541.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 516.7% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $33,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $160.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.50. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.64 and a twelve month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.91 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JKHY shares. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $194.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.