James A. Mitarotonda Purchases 2,600 Shares of The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Stock

The Eastern Company (NASDAQ:EML) Director James A. Mitarotonda purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.26 per share, with a total value of $57,876.00.

NASDAQ:EML opened at $21.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.47. The stock has a market cap of $134.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.11. The Eastern Company has a 1-year low of $15.28 and a 1-year high of $31.97.

Get The Eastern alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The Eastern by 139.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of The Eastern during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Eastern during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of The Eastern by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Eastern during the second quarter worth about $249,000. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Eastern from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

About The Eastern

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells various engineered solutions for various industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Hardware, Security Products, and Metal Products. The Industrial Hardware segment designs, manufactures, and markets custom and standard vehicular and industrial hardware, including turnkey returnable packaging solutions; passenger restraint and vehicular locks, latches, and hinges; mirrors and mirror-cameras; light-weight sleeper boxes; and truck bodies.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for The Eastern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Eastern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.