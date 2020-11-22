James D. Rine Sells 486 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) insider James D. Rine sold 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total transaction of $34,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.47 and a 12-month high of $72.48.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.50. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. Research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.85%.

UMBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,239,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in UMB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in UMB Financial by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 136.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 140,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 80,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 18.2% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit cards, letters of credit; loan syndication, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

