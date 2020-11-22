James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) CEO Sells $34,147.88 in Stock

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) CEO Daniel Heinlein sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $34,147.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,147.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

JRVR stock opened at $46.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.72.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $177.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. James River Group had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 9.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. James River Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of James River Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Compass Point upgraded James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered James River Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of James River Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. James River Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of James River Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,950,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,772,000 after buying an additional 27,149 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in James River Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,267,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in James River Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 94,055 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of James River Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 306,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James River Group by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 247,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,134,000 after purchasing an additional 125,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

