Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) a €140.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €135.00 ($158.82) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €127.46 ($149.95).

FRA:LEG opened at €118.56 ($139.48) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €121.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of €118.88. LEG Immobilien AG has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

