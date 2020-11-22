Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) a €7.50 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) in a report on Friday, October 16th. Independent Research set a €6.60 ($7.76) price objective on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.50 ($5.29) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.30 ($6.24) price target on thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €7.25 ($8.52).

thyssenkrupp AG (TKA.F) stock opened at €4.94 ($5.81) on Thursday. thyssenkrupp AG has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.71.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

