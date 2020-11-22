Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report released on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($4.98) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($4.92). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.50) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

H has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

H stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.95. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.40. Hyatt Hotels has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $94.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.23). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 8.57% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,641,000 after acquiring an additional 147,133 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 26.9% during the third quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 4,368,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,166,000 after acquiring an additional 926,711 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,715,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,564,000 after acquiring an additional 41,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 34.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,837,000 after acquiring an additional 484,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $36,723,000. 36.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $117,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,384.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $171,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,682 shares of company stock worth $337,461 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

Further Reading: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.