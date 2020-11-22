Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) to Underperform

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 5,845 ($76.37) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 7,100 ($92.76).

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 9,100 ($118.89) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank upped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 6,700 ($87.54) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,644.12 ($99.87).

Shares of LON RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.02. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7,670.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,429.66.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

