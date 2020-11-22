Jeffrey E. Eberwein Purchases 12,134 Shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Stock

Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) Director Jeffrey E. Eberwein acquired 12,134 shares of Digirad stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.52 per share, with a total value of $30,577.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,354.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Digirad stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.27. Digirad Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.99 and a fifty-two week high of $8.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.69.

Digirad (NASDAQ:DRAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.34). Digirad had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Digirad in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Digirad stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digirad Co. (NASDAQ:DRAD) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 24,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.52% of Digirad at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About Digirad

Digirad Corporation provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Mobile Healthcare, Building and Construction, and Real Estate and Investments. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

