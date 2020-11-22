Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $504.06

Shares of Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $504.06 and traded as high as $515.00. Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) shares last traded at $515.00, with a volume of 910 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.93, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $56.11 million and a P/E ratio of 12.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 504.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 477.74.

About Jersey Electricity plc (JEL.L) (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Jersey, the Channel Islands. The company offers energy solutions and services for enterprises to switch their heating and cooling systems from fossil-based fuels to electric; and building services, including design, installation, and maintenance services, which cover heating systems, electric works, plumbing services, air conditioning, low energy and LED lighting, renewable systems, commercial refrigeration, and maintenance services.

