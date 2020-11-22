Jian Xie Sells 3,706 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) COO Jian Xie sold 3,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $168,030.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 447,585 shares in the company, valued at $20,293,503.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jian Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Jian Xie sold 441 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $13,591.62.

Shares of FLGT opened at $43.00 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.48. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 358.36 and a beta of 1.75.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.69. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 5.05%. As a group, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,586,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,535,000 after purchasing an additional 878,154 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,238,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,608,000 after purchasing an additional 450,599 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 477,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 192,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 896.7% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 93,672 shares during the last quarter. 61.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $13.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Sunday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

