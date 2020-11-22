Jonathan R. Boldt Sells 7,500 Shares of Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Stock

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 7,500 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $138,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 239,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,405,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INOV opened at $18.79 on Friday. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.39 and a 1-year high of $27.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 469.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $161.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.27 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Inovalon from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Inovalon during the third quarter worth about $58,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

