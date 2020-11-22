JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,610,000 shares, a growth of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 3,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 851,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

NASDAQ YY opened at $85.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 52 week low of $41.33 and a 52 week high of $108.21.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JOYY during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of JOYY in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 20.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 102.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JOYY by 8.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 53.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on YY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JOYY from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. JOYY has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.78.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

