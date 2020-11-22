JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JOYY in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised JOYY from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised JOYY from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised JOYY from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. JOYY presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.78.

YY stock opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $108.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.06.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $7.87. JOYY had a return on equity of 5.46% and a net margin of 27.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YY. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in JOYY in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,445,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in JOYY by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 761,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $61,405,000 after buying an additional 457,538 shares during the last quarter. AIA Investment Management HK Limited bought a new stake in JOYY in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,543,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP lifted its position in JOYY by 895.8% in the third quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP now owns 244,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lifted its position in JOYY by 174.8% in the third quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 164,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 104,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

