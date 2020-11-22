JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Raised by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,404,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,845 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after purchasing an additional 67,724 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,482,000 after purchasing an additional 51,895 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Independent Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.34.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

