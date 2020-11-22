JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 539,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.7% of Tredje AP fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $51,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,812,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,404,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,262,845 shares during the period. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 144,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,630,000 after acquiring an additional 67,724 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 908,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,482,000 after acquiring an additional 51,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. TheStreet upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Independent Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price (up from $122.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.34.

Shares of JPM opened at $114.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $349.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $333,359.67. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

