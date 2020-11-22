Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 10,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,013,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,523,000 after purchasing an additional 230,491 shares during the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $145.72 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.95 and a 1 year high of $153.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.53 and its 200-day moving average is $113.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.85 and a beta of 1.12.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $198.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.75.

In related news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $3,387,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $203,248.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 885,293 shares of company stock worth $119,709,887 over the last quarter. 11.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.