Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $1.09 Million in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 17,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,089,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

NYSE PRU opened at $75.65 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $97.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 37.64%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

