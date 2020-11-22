Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) to Market Perform

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $34.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $32.00.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an underperform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.19.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

CFG stock opened at $32.28 on Wednesday. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 176.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 359.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

See Also: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.