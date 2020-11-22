Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €115.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) (ETR:WCH) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €89.00 ($104.71) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wacker Chemie AG (WCH.F) currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €92.63 ($108.97).

Shares of WCH opened at €93.94 ($110.52) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.36. Wacker Chemie AG has a 12-month low of €30.04 ($35.34) and a 12-month high of €96.04 ($112.99). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is €74.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.67.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

